Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones Insist They Won’t Make Nice After They Fight

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

There has been no love lost between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former champ Jon Jones. And despite Cormier’s respect for Jones’ skill as a fighter, there is not going to be any kissing and making up after their rematch at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

