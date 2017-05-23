HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones Disagree on Backstage Altercation Details

May 23, 2017
The rivalry between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former champion Jon Jones is one of the most intense feuds in UFC history.

Jones defended the 205-pound title for an eighth consecutive time by defeating Cormier in a one-sided unanimous decision at UFC 182 in January 2015. They were first scheduled to fight at UFC 178, but Jones was forced out of the bout with a leg injury. During a press conference promoting the event, Jones and Cormier came to blows during the customary staredown for the cameras. The altercation spilled off the stage and resulted in both fighters being fined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

The only blemish on Cormier’s record is the loss to Jones. “Bones” never lost the belt inside the cage. It was his actions outside of the arena that ended his reign. Specifically, his actions at an intersection in Albuquerque, N.M., three weeks before fight night.

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones Kickoff PresserJones was scheduled to headline UFC 187 in May 2015 against Anthony Johnson. On April 26, Jones was involved in a felony hit-and-run incident in Albuquerque. He fled the scene.

Two days later, the fight promotion stripped Jones of the belt and suspended him indefinitely. Cormier replaced him against Johnson with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line. Cormier defeated Johnson by submission (rear-naked choke) in the third round and was announced as the new 205-pound champion of the world.

Jones returned to the Octagon in April 2016, defeating Ovince Saint Preux in the UFC 197 main event in dominating fashion. He captured the interim light heavyweight title with the win and a rematch with Cormier was booked for UFC 200. Three days before the event, Jones was forced off the fight card due to an anti-doping violation.

Jones’ suspension will soon be lifted and his return bout will be for the title. The long-awaited rematch will finally take place at UFC 214 on July 29 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. During a recent press conference promoting the UFC summer events schedule, Cormier and Jones were involved in a backstage altercation, but their accounts of the incident differ.

“There was a little bit of a scuffle before we hit the stage. There wasn’t much of a scuffle,” Jones told UFC Tonight.

“DC was like, ‘what an embarrassing haircut,’ or something like that. I was just like, ‘what’s going to be more embarrassing is you trying to explain to your kids one day how you were ever a champion without beating Jon Jones.’ Then he was like, ‘don’t talk about my kids,’ and he stood up and smashed me square in the face with a water bottle. Before I could do anything about it there was security everywhere,” recounted Jones.

Cormier gave a different account about what happened backstage at the 2017 Summer Kickoff Press Conference in Las Vegas.  

“That’s not necessarily the truth,” said Cormier about Jones’ version of the incident.  “I never said anything about his hair cut. He looked at me and said, ‘you’re funny.’ And I said, ‘what’s funny?’ He said, ‘that you think you can beat me.’ I said, ‘I don’t think I can beat you. I know I’m going to beat you.’ Then he started going into his whole little spiel, ‘oh, you have to tell your kids.’ Boop. Bottle to the face.”

Jones’ mention of Cormier’s children was the catalyst that sparked the altercation.  To Cormier, it crossed the line of what’s acceptable.  

“You don’t get to mention my children. And we got up, and boop, bottle to the face again. Don’t mention my kids. What’s he going to have to tell his kids? You know? Leave families out of it. It’s me and you.”

