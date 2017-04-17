Daniel Cormier and Jimi Manuwa Go to War on Twitter

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 17, 2017
The war of words between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and No. 3 ranked contender Jimi Manuwa continues to heat up as a bout between them edges nearer.

Not waiting for the return of former champion Jon Jones, who may opt for a tune-up fight anyway, it appears that Cormier’s next title defense is likely to be Manuwa. This, even though Cormier said after his recent title defense against Anthony Johnson, “I told Jimi to stop pretending like he wants to fight me. He don’t want none of this. He knows.”

Manuwa, however, has consistently targeted Cormier via social media recently, and the trash talk hit a fever pitch Monday morning as the two traded barbs…

