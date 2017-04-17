Daniel Cormier and Jimi Manuwa Go to War on Twitter

The war of words between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and No. 3 ranked contender Jimi Manuwa continues to heat up as a bout between them edges nearer.

Not waiting for the return of former champion Jon Jones, who may opt for a tune-up fight anyway, it appears that Cormier’s next title defense is likely to be Manuwa. This, even though Cormier said after his recent title defense against Anthony Johnson, “I told Jimi to stop pretending like he wants to fight me. He don’t want none of this. He knows.”

Manuwa, however, has consistently targeted Cormier via social media recently, and the trash talk hit a fever pitch Monday morning as the two traded barbs…

@dc_mma take the fight Daniel. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 17, 2017

I did. I'll smash u any day bum! U will get embarrassed. U and I both know it. Now u get what u asked for. U won't last a round. https://t.co/0YqPfOvhtj — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 17, 2017

After all that barking @dc_mma trying to duck the fight? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 17, 2017

Have u lost ur mind. I was working last weekend. But immediately said yes jimi can get it. Ur a bum! U won't see the 2nd round https://t.co/dOXjPuyNn5 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 17, 2017

Wow I get on here and ur yapping ur mouth this morning. Let's make a deal. No wrestling , no kicking. I'll beat u str8 boxing chump! https://t.co/UtMbfEwJc2 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 17, 2017

Maybe I'll do this to you jimi. Good morning haha pic.twitter.com/KKt3anRHIz — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 17, 2017

@POSTERBOYJM likes to take naps in the octagon lol pic.twitter.com/ciWNEEOhqv — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 17, 2017

@dc_mma Sign the deal CHAMP !!!! stop all your commentator WWE shit. U trying to catch jones rusty. I give u 2 rounds with that big head. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 17, 2017

I'm not trying to catch anything. Let's go! I wanna fight you! Jones needs to get his sea legs back. Where's the contract. This light work https://t.co/GIiBKUTCmN — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 17, 2017

@dc_mma U will never box with me Daniel. U got 1 way u think u will beat me. I will ko u Daniel. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 17, 2017

Actually there are many ways to beat you. I can do it however I want. U know that. I'll fight you. I'll give u ur moment in the sun. https://t.co/uxNU74IsiA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 17, 2017