Daniel Cormier and Alexander Gustafsson Trade Barbs in Fiery Twitter Exchange

January 31, 2018
While UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier already has a dance lined up with heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic, light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson is trying to cut the line. 

After Cormier re-established his championship by defeating Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 in Boston recently, most considered Gustafsson the next legitimate contender… and he is, but that didn’t stop the UFC from going in an entirely different direction.

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic - TUF 27 LogoEnter Miocic and The Ultimate Fighter.

Instead of defending his belt, Cormier accepted a coaching stint opposite Miocic on the upcoming twenty-seventh season of The Ultimate Fighter, which begins filming this week. Once the series has played out this spring on FS1, Cormier will move up to heavyweight and challenge Miocic for his belt in a champion vs. champion superfight in the UFC 226 headliner. UFC 226 caps off the promotion’s 2018 International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

As could be expected, Gustafsson, despite currently being on the mend from shoulder surgery in late 2017, is not happy.

The predicted left kick that Gustafsson is referring to is presumably the one that Jon Jones landed on Cormier at UFC 214 last July that led to Jones’ victory. The kick was the result of an opening that Jones had referenced in the lead-up to the fight.

TRENDING > Alexander Gustafsson and Cain Velasquez Give Interesting Takes on Miocic vs. Cormier

Jones later tested positive for steroids and the victory was changed to a no contest, leading to Cormier being reinstated as the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Cormier seemed to write off Gustafsson’s goading him on Twitter as sour grapes, but Gustafsson insisted that he would eventually be Cormier’s retirement party fight, not Miocic, referencing Cormier’s recent proclamation that he intended to retire by March 2019, when he turns 40 years of age.

Cormier and Gustafsson have already met once before at UFC 192 in October of 2015. Cormier defended the UFC light heavyweight title by winning a narrow split-decision victory over the lanky Swede.

               

