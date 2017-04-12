Daniel Cormier Among Lengthiest of UFC 210 Medical Suspensions

Daniel Cormier successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight championship in a rematch with Anthony “Rumble” Johnson on Saturday in New York.

Cormier again submitted Johnson in the UFC 210 main event, cementing his position as the 205-pound champion. Neither fighter emerged unscathed, however.

The New York State Athletic Commission issued both men more than the mandatory 7-day rest period when the medical suspensions were issued to MMAWeekly.com. Cormier was handed a 45-day suspension, pending athletic commission clearance, while Johnson was issued a 30-day suspension.

While several fighters were issued 30 or 45-day suspensions, none of the UFC 210 combatants received any lengthier time on the sidelines. The commission does not reveal details on the fighters’ condition or specific reasons for the suspensions.

Johnson retired in the Octagon following the loss to Cormier.

UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 took place on Saturday, April 8, at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Medical Suspensions

Daniel Cormier was suspended a minimum 45 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Anthony Johnson was suspended a minimum 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Chris Weidman was suspended a minimum 45 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Gegard Mousasi was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period).

Cynthia Calvillo was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period).

Pearl Gonzalez was suspended a minimum 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Thiago Alves was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period).

Patrick Cote was suspended 45 days.

Will Brooks was suspended a minimum 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Charles Oliveira was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period).

Myles Jury was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period).

Mike De La Torre was suspended a minimum 45 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Kamaru Usman was suspended 14 days.

Sean Strickland was suspended a minimum 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Shane Burgos was suspended a minimum 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Charles Rosa was suspended a minimum 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Patrick Cummins was suspended a minimum 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Jan Blachowicz was suspended a minimum 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Josh Emmett was suspended a minimum 45 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Desmond Green was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period).

Gregor Gillespie was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period).

Andrew Holbrook was suspended a minimum 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Katlyn Chookagian was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period).

Irene Aldana was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period).

Jenel Lausa was suspended a minimum 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance.

Magomed Bibulatov was suspended 7 days (standard post-bout wait period).

