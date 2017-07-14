HOT OFF THE WIRE

Dana White’s Viewpoint on the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather On-Stage Chaos

July 14, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On the newest installment of Dana White’s Video Blog, the UFC President chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Dana White’s Video Blog from the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour is a behind-the-scenes look at the unprecedented press conferences being held around the globe in anticipation of the blockbuster Mayweather vs. McGregor event, taking place Aug. 26 on Showtime PPV.

