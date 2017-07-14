Dana White’s Viewpoint on the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather On-Stage Chaos

(Courtesy of UFC)
On the newest installment of Dana White’s Video Blog, the UFC President chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
TRENDING > Chaos Erupts On Stage After Team Mayweather Voltrons Conor McGregor
Dana White’s Video Blog from the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour is a behind-the-scenes look at the unprecedented press conferences being held around the globe in anticipation of the blockbuster Mayweather vs. McGregor event, taking place Aug. 26 on Showtime PPV.