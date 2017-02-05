Dana White’s UFC Houston Wrap-Up: Jessica Andrade Earned a Title Shot (video)

UFC president Dana White discussed the aftermath of UFC Fight Night 104 following Saturday’s event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event was headlined by the return of “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. With is first-round knockout over ninth-ranked Dennis Bermudez, White believes the fight promotion will soon hold an event for the first time in South Korea in the near future.

“He (Jung) pumps some excitement into UFC Korea. We’ve been talking about going to Korea, so I think tonight he sealed the deal,” said White following the event.

Fifth-ranked women’s strawweight Jessica Andrade went to war with Invicta FC champion Angela Hill to kick off the main card and the bout earned Fight of the Night honors. For Andrade, it was her second bonus-winning performance. With the win, White says she’ll get the next title shot against champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

“Absolutely,” White said when asked if Andrade is the top contender to face Jedrzejczyk.

“When you see the way she fought tonight, just imagine those two squaring off in there. The absolute war that would. It’s going to be a fun fight,” he said.

