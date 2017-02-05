HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie)

featured‘Korean Zombie’ Is Back; Chan Sung Jung Knocks Out Dennis Bermudez (UFC Houston Results)

UFC Houston Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Live Results and Fight Stats

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor: ‘UFC Can’t Stop Me’ From Boxing Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredConor McGregor: ‘I’m Still the Two-Weight World Champ’

Dana White’s UFC Houston Wrap-Up: Jessica Andrade Earned a Title Shot (video)

February 5, 2017
No Comments

(Video Courtesy of UFC on Fox)

UFC president Dana White discussed the aftermath of UFC Fight Night 104 following Saturday’s event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event was headlined by the return of “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. With is first-round knockout over ninth-ranked Dennis Bermudez, White believes the fight promotion will soon hold an event for the first time in South Korea in the near future.

“He (Jung) pumps some excitement into UFC Korea. We’ve been talking about going to Korea, so I think tonight he sealed the deal,” said White following the event.

RELATED > Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill’s Fight of the Night (UFC Houston Fight Highlights)

Fifth-ranked women’s strawweight Jessica Andrade went to war with Invicta FC champion Angela Hill to kick off the main card and the bout earned Fight of the Night honors. For Andrade, it was her second bonus-winning performance. With the win, White says she’ll get the next title shot against champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

“Absolutely,” White said when asked if Andrade is the top contender to face Jedrzejczyk.

“When you see the way she fought tonight, just imagine those two squaring off in there. The absolute war that would. It’s going to be a fun fight,” he said.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

‘The Korean Zombie’ Earns Bonus I...

Feb 05, 2017No Comments20 Views

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming from Saturday's UFC Houston following the event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Korean Zombie Sighting in Houston

Korean Zombie Shakes Off th...

Is ring rust really a thing? Not so much

Feb 05, 2017
Korean Zombie fox fight highlights

Korean Zombie is Back with ...

Check out Chan Sung Jung, "The Korean Zombie," as

Feb 05, 2017
Felice Herrig post-presser UFC Houston

UFC Houston Post-Fight Pres...

Watch the UFC Fight Night 104 post-fight press conference

Feb 05, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA