Dana White’s Mayweather vs. McGregor Blog, Ep 1: The Irish Have Landed!

(Courtesy of UFC)

On episode 1 of Dana White’s latest video blog, the UFC President’s jet lands right next to that of lightweight champion Conor McGregor, and the two titans converse on the tarmac. Next stop is the FOX lot, where Dana does media and shares Conor’s prediction for the fight. In Beverly Hills, Dana runs into Chilli from TLC and makes plans to attend an upcoming concert. On Tuesday morning, it’s more media and more picks from sports analysts.

Dana White’s Video Blog from the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour is a behind-the-scenes look at the unprecedented press conferences being held around the globe in anticipation of the blockbuster Mayweather vs. McGregor event, taking place Aug. 26 on Showtime PPV.

