Dana White’s Contender Series 2 Results & Highlights: Sean O’Malley Earns Contract

Wanna hear @SnoopDogg call one of the best KO’s you have ever seen?

You’re welcome! “Give that kid a contract” #ContenderSeries pic.twitter.com/mwA2SrlVsT — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) July 19, 2017

No insider info, but we’re pretty damn sure that Sean O’Malley is getting a @UFC contract from the bossman shortly #ContenderSeries pic.twitter.com/IublPjQYwj — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) July 19, 2017

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 2 Results

Daniel Spohn def. Angel DeAnda via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:10, R1

Sean O’Malley def. Alfred Khashakyan via knockout at 4:14, R1

Thanh Le def. Lazar Stojadinovic via knockout at 1:35, R2

Sidney Outlaw def. Michael Cora via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-27)

Casey Kenney def. C.J. Hamilton via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

