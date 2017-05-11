HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Yanks Georges St-Pierre; Michael Bisping Will Fight Yoel Romero

May 11, 2017
The announced middleweight title fight between champion Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre is off.

UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday that St-Pierre had been removed from the bout and top contender Yoel Romero would take on Bisping instead.

The fight promotion held a press conference in early March to reveal that the former welterweight champion was returning to the Octagon for the first time since 2013 and would challenge Bisping in his return fight.

St-Pierre recently indicated that he would not be fight ready until after October. That timeline did not work for the UFC.

Georges St-Pierre and Dana White“I made this GSP fight, we did a press conference. The thing was supposed to happen in July. Michael Bisping is going to have to defend his title now. We’re not waiting for GSP,” White told FOX Sports Australia’s UFC Fight Week.

“(Yoel) doesn’t need to voice his opinion on why he needs a title shot. He definitely deserves a title shot. He’s next in line. He’s the No.1 ranked guy in the world,” said White. “Georges St-Pierre was coming back. Bisping and St-Pierre, they both wanted that fight. We asked Yoel to step aside; he did. It doesn’t look like that fight is gonna happen now.”

Many fighters in the middleweight division have criticized St-Pierre receiving a title shot, including Romero. It’s unclear when St-Pierre will return or whom he’ll face when he does.

Anderson Silva Blasts 'The Almighty' Dana White

“Georges St-Pierre is saying he will not be ready to compete now until November. Who knows if that’s even the case? It could be next year,” said White. “So we’re not waiting for Georges St-Pierre anymore. We’re moving on with the division, and Yoel Romero will get the next shot.

  • Julian

    Such a good news ! The real question is : If ROMERO wins against Bisping, would GSP still wants to fight for the MW Title ? I don’t think so.

    • Sean

      Absolutely not!! He won’t fight anyone else. They’re to big and to strong with to much technique. He probably only wanted bisping because he’s quite small for a middleweight.

    • andrew rai

      As much i love GSP Romero will anhilliate GSP.

      • Sir_Roy

        Having seen all his fights, I still don’t quite catch all the Romero hype. His most recent fight with Jacare was “meh”. A decision that could have swung either way really.

        He gasses in the second every single time. He has a decent chance to KO GSP, but I would not say “annihilate”. GSP takes him to championship rounds, and Romero gets worn down. Think folks are putting too much stock in his build.

  • Sean

    Fantastic news!!! Best decision ufc has made this year!

  • Murdock

    Bisping is probably shitting his pants now.

  • Anonymous

    Aaaaaaaand gsp is retired again. Unless they make gsp vs Silva? Anyone anyone Bueller?

  • Jim Archibald

    Finally a UFC decision that I can agree with.

  • Polin Hem

    rofl remember what henderson did to bisping. yoel is going to kill bisping

  • GSPvsSilva

    I’d rather see GSP vs Silva. If GSP can’t beat Silva then he’s got no business challenging Bitchping!

    • Anonymous

      I think Gsp vs Silva actually makes sense. Loser should retire and stay retired. Yeah it’s a little late for it and neither hold a belt anymore but so was Liddell vs Wanderlie Silva and that fight was awesome and lived up to the hype. And it’s definitely a money fight for both fighters.

  • andrew rai

    Ok so this means Bisping will lose the title for sure! Romero will throw him around like a wet towel.

  • Jonathan Grauer

    That should have Bisping’s next fight in the first place. UFC will make GSP v. Silva. That fight makes all the sense in the world and will sell at least double the ppv buys as Romero vs. Bisping. True mma and casual fan benefit. Win. Win.

  • Zang Li

    Bisping may have a chance if he just runs around and works his jabs… Romero will get tired by 3rd round… if the odds are 8 to 1 like Rockhold – Bisping, or 10 to 1 like Rousey – Holms, i may just put $100 on Bisping…

  • Jonathan Trivette

    This decision was not about GSP not being ready until November. This was the UFC realizing they screwed up after listening to the fans and fighters who said GSP does not deserve to come back and immediately get a title shot. It’s the right decision for sure.

    • Jess Fenchley

      Uh, no. It’s all about giving GSP enough time to get clean.

      • TheCerealKiller

        GSP is currently being randomly tested, so how is he not clean? He was tested as soon as he announced he was coming out of retirement.

  • Sean Patrick Hoffman

    Bisping is going to get throttled.

  • John

    YES!!!! I hope bitchbing gets destroyed and I could care less about seeing a gsp hugfest. Just stay retired.

    • Prince Randorson

      Welcome to the sprt. Good to have a brand new fan! You should start by googling grappeling.

      • Jess Fenchley

        Talk about the pot calling the kettle black! Yoel has grappling and serious KO power. Read. Watch. Listen. Learn. Oh, and Google is your friend.

        • Sir_Roy

          You completely missed his point.

          • Broken_bad

            Tank Abott fan checking in lol

      • John

        I’ve been a fan since UFC 1 kiddo, I’ve probably forgotten more about MMA than you’ll ever know. But thanks for your completely “rational” and “necessary” insight. It’s obvious you went to school.

        • Prince Randorson

          Likely story son. There’s no shame in being ignorant. Educate yourself a bit and you may come to enjoy all the aspects of mma. Good luck.

          • John

            Oh no very true story princess. I’m glad you fancy GSP so much that you think his fights are generally entertaining. I’m happy you’re easily excited but unlike you, watching a guy lay on another guy for 5 rounds and do next to nothing isn’t really an “aspect of MMA” I care to “enjoy”. But if you think that’s high level, intriguing “grappling” that puts actual grapplers like Maia to shame then bless your heart princess.

    • George Sperry

      It’s COULDN’T care less.

      • John

        It’s called a TYPO, welcome to computers, grammar Nazi.

  • Blobbejaan Blob

    Hopefully Dana will offer GSP some tough MW opponents like Rockhold or Jacare. See if GSP still wants to fight whoever when he’s ready to go. He will probably ask for Silva or a beatable opponent at WW.

  • LarryLem

    How about GSP vs Anderson Silva, the fight that would have been a huge attraction 5 years ago. Now, nobody cares, haha.

    • Prince Randorson

      Im more intersting in see that fight now that neither guy is a belt holder and they are closer in weight than they used to be.

      • Murdock

        Silva is 1-4 while GSP hasn’t fought since 2013. You wanna see both guys who aren’t as good as they use to be now over when they were both champions and ruling their divisions? Wtf?!?

  • Prince Randorson

    Good for the division but bad for GSP, unless they can find him another warm up fight.

  • Jess Fenchley

    Michael, RIP

  • Sir_Roy

    It’s the right call. Sorry Georges, you can’t hold up a division for an entire year. I wanted to see that fight, but I want to see the sport taken seriously even more.

  • macarrech

    then why not Silva vs GSP in november. This is the fight I really want to see.

  • Broken_bad

    Dana finally does the right thing. Back to mediocrity for Bisping after Yoel destroys him.

    • cudgel

      Fringe top ten is hardly mediocrity, but I still feel you.

  • KyleZombie

    Dana didn’t yank him. GSP yanked himself.

  • Trevor

    Good Decision and now I hope Yoel doesnt detach Bispings other eye (actually no I dont). Please no more GSP, McGregor, Diaz or Anderson talk. Strip Conor of the belt and move on with current fighters who are ready to fight! I am no fan of Bisping but at least he has never run away and he is fairly consistent.

    GSP-fight at 170 and should have to have a contender fight first after 3 years
    Diaz-Nick sucks, Nate sub par thinks hes worth too much forget him
    Anderson-Not relevant anymore and cant call shots
    McGregor- Runs the UFC so I guess will do whatever he wants although should be stripped.

  • TheCerealKiller

    For anyone saying GSP/Silva is a fight nobody wants to see, it would be the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao of MMA! The most dominate WW champ of all time versus the most dominate MW champ of all time. It would be a huge PPV. It’s the kind of fight that casuals would come out of the woodwork for.

    • TRT-rex

      That you opinion! Silva has never been a huge draw, his biggest ppv was his rematch with Weidman, only cause he was knocked out in first fight! GSPs biggest was his fight with Diaz, cause Diaz is a needle mover! With the Silva v. Weidman rematch being the only one to top 1 million. So I doubt it would be huge! Maybe a good co- main though!

      • Sir_Roy

        Pretty sure the Diaz vs. GSP fight was not Georges’ biggest PPV draw.

      • MikeMcK

        Silva’s prime years were mostly spent at a time when MMA viewing wasn’t at its highest. Silva was a big draw in comparison to others at the time.

        Calling Diaz a “needle mover” might be a bit of a stretch. The guy has never fought on a PPV as the biggest draw. Nick might be a draw, he’s just never had the opportunity to show it.

        GSP also gets a lot of help. He’s often been on stacked cards, but he’s certainly a bigger draw than Diaz.

        Anderson was in high deman. Another way of checking this kind of stuff is ticket prices. For example, as much as people talked up Rhonda and her popularity. You could get a floor seat for her fight for under $300. Around the same time, the same ticket for Anderson was $2800.

    • uncle

      Silva should just retire GSP vs
      Silva was the fight to make
      before the Weidman loss.

    • Murdock

      GSP ducked Silva when they were champions just like Mayweather ducked Pacquiao for years. The ship sailed long ago for either fight to take place. No wonder Mayweather vs Pacquiao was boring as hell!

               

