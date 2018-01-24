Dana White Will Make Nate Diaz a Fight Offer Immediately But Rules Out Two Possible Opponents

If Nate Diaz is ready to fight, UFC president Dana White is more than happy to find him an opponent.

Earlier this week, Diaz teased his return to action on Instagram in a message that closed by him saying to look for him in May or June. All indications are that Diaz was deadly serious about booking a return fight to the UFC later this year and now it’s just a matter of finding the right event and an opponent for him to face.

Well White is ready to find him a fight after telling TMZ on Wednesday that he would contact Diaz by the end of the day to make him an offer.

“I’ll tell you what, I’ll call him today and make him an offer,” White said. “I’ve got to look the rankings, see where everybody is. I will make Nate Diaz an offer to fight today.”

White couldn’t hint at any possible opponents because at the moment he still hadn’t made any decisions about who would face Diaz, but he did quickly eliminate two possibilities when names were raised to him.

First up was UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who accepted a matchup with Diaz last December but the fight never ended up coming together. Woodley hasn’t forgotten about that potential matchup and he’s definitely still on board to make it happen.

Unfortunately for Woodley, White has other plans.

“The reality is there’s real guys like Rafael dos Anjos, guys in line waiting for that fight,” White said about Woodley’s next title defense. “There’s so many guys that deserve that fight before Nate does and they’re gonna get it.”

An even bigger fight for Diaz’s return would be the trilogy against current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who hasn’t fought inside the Octagon since 2016.

Diaz and McGregor have split a pair of bouts in the UFC and talk of the trilogy has continued ever since the second fight ended. While there’s little doubt a third McGregor vs. Diaz fight would be big business, White feels like now there are even better matchups to be made and they can always go back to the trilogy at some point down the road.

“I think people would rather see Conor come back and either fight Tony [Ferguson] or Khabib [Nurmagomedov], whoever wins,” White said. “The Nate Diaz fight isn’t going anywhere. We can do that thing any time.”

While McGregor and Woodley are both out as options, a pair of lightweight contenders have both offered to welcome Diaz back to the Octagon when he’s ready to return. Former champion Eddie Alvarez was quick to throw his name into the ring after he was actually offered a fight with Diaz last year. Former interim title contender Kevin Lee also tossed his name out as a possibility if the UFC needs someone to face Diaz later this year.