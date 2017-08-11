Dana White: When Conor McGregor Hurts People, He Finishes Them

Nobody sees Conor McGregor wearing Floyd Mayweather down en route to victory on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nobody sees McGregor outpointing the master of tactical boxing.

But one man does see a clear path to victory for McGregor. That man is UFC president Dana White.

As many people doubted the brash Irishman as he climbed the ranks of the UFC, White learned not to doubt him. After all, McGregor finished Jose Aldo, a man who hadn’t lost in a decade, in just 13 seconds to capture the UFC featherweight crown. Then he made quick work of former Bellator and UFC champion Eddie Alvarez to also claim the lightweight title, becoming the first man in UFC history to hold championships in dual divisions.

“In my history with him, this guy has done everything he said he would do, including picking the round that he would do it in,” White said on UFC.com.

Seriously though, does White honestly think that McGregor has a route to victory against Mayweather? After all, McGregor has never stepped into the squared circle as a professional boxer; not once. Mayweather is 49-0, having defeated the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Ricky Hatton, and countless others. He is considered one of the greatest pugilists in boxing’s storied history.

“I don’t see (McGregor) outpointing Floyd in a boxing match,” White said. “I believe that in this fight, Floyd is going to fight the way he traditionally fights. He’s the best defensive fighter ever. I think he’s gonna stay on his toes and move around a lot and use the ring to try and stay away from McGregor. And I think McGregor goes straight after him and tries to rough him up and tries to knock him out.”

But, can McGregor actually follow through? Can he actually do what the best boxers on the planet were unable to do? Can he knock Mayweather out?

Whether you believe it could happen or not, White makes a compelling argument.

“Floyd Mayweather has incredible defense and he’s fast,” he said. “But here’s reality: Floyd Mayweather is 40 years old, Conor McGregor is a southpaw, and if there’s any kink in that armor, it’s when Floyd goes against southpaws. McGregor is 29 years old and he hits like a truck. When McGregor hits people, he hurts them, and when he hurts them, he finishes them. In a 12-round fight, is Conor ever gonna hit him once? I believe he’ll hit him more than once and we’ll see what happens when Floyd gets hit.”

McGregor has predicted that he’ll knock Mayweather out inside of four rounds. Will “Mystic Mac” hold true to White’s belief in him or will Mayweather do what he predicts and finish the UFC champ?

