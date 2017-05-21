Dana White: What Obstacles Might Hold Up McGregor vs Mayweather?
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Dana White talked to the press from the new UFC headquarters about Conor McGregor signing to fight Floyd Mayweather and what kind of obstacles he sees to getting the deal done.
TRENDING > Dana White Not Giving Floyd Mayweather Much Time
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
May 21, 201733 Views
Check out a Performance of the Night from Alexander Gustafsson when he fought Jimi Manuwa in 2014 in a bout that also took home Fight of the