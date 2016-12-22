HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Weighs In on Cris Cyborg Anti-Doping Violation

December 22, 2016
1 Comment

News broke on Thursday that Cris “Cyborg” Justino had been flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for a potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation. A short time later, UFC president Dana White chimed in.

White said he had offered Cyborg the opportunity to fight at 145 pounds on three separate occasions and found it strange that she had turned them all down, despite her claims that it had to do with recovering from a dangerous weight cut for a fight in September. 

In fact, the weight cut in September is what Cyborg claims led to the potential anti-doping violation.

TRENDING > Jose Aldo’s Next Fight Might Be for a UFC Lightweight Title

“First of all, I was offering these fights at 145 pounds. First fight she had 8 weeks to get ready. Second fight she had 11 weeks to get ready and the third fight she just turned down,” White told TMZ Sports on Thursday.

“I thought it was just strange that she was turning down all these fights … not so strange now.”

Check out White’s full on-the-street interview with TMZ Sports below…

(Video courtesy of TMZ Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

  • Bob Hoff

    Cyborg is her own worst enemy. She has used steroids in the past. That in turn bulked her up. She cannot fight in the most popular divisions because she can’t cut the muscle she built. Then she cries that nobody will go up in weight to fight her. You cannot cry about sleeping in the bed that you made.

               

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


