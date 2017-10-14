Dana White Wants Tougher Anti-Doping Penalties, but ‘It’s Not That Simple’

               

October 14, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Why are fighters with multiple anti-doping violations still fighting? That’s what UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping wants to know. 

According to an interview conducted with UFC president Dana White by Sports Illustrated, Bisping would like to see fighters like Jon Jones, who has been involved in multiple anti-doping violation cases, banned for life. Mark Hunt, who has railed for stricter punishment, actually has a lawsuit that takes aim at anti-doping violators and the lack of stricter punishments.

In fact, White told SI that he doesn’t disagree with the likes of Bisping and Hunt. 

TRENDING > Michael Bisping, GSP Get in Expletive Filled War of Words Backstage

“I don’t disagree with that,” White said in regard to stiffer punishments. “But USADA deals with that, we don’t. We’re out of that business. We leave it to the professionals. But yeah, I don’t disagree.”

