Dana White Wants Conor McGregor to Get Back to Fighting MMA

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor tried his hand at boxing on Saturday in a losing effort against unbeaten Floyd Mayweather, but the Irishman was no easy out. McGregor looked good in the early rounds, but “Money” took over the fight midway through the schedule 12-round bout.

The end came early in the 10th frame when a fatigued McGregor began absorbing unanswered shots from the future boxing Hall of Famer. The question now is what will be McGregor’s next move? Will he return to the UFC and mixed martial arts or take up a potentially more lucrative boxing career?

McGregor is the UFC’s biggest draw. He’s the only fighter to hold belts in two divisions at the same time. He has headlined three of the top four selling UFC Pay-Per-View events in the fight promotion’s history. UFC president Dana White wants “The Notorious” to return to the cage.

“I would rather he did not (box again). This isn’t what he does. He’s a mixed martial artist where he goes in and he fights and he uses all of his weapons. He was only allowed to use his hands,” White said during the Mayweather vs. McGregor Post-Fight Press Conference. “I think he did great. I don’t think there’s anything else left to prove. I would rather he fight mixed martial arts.”

With McGregor’s successful loss, there could be interest in putting together boxing matches between pugilists and mixed martial artists in the ring, but White’s not open to UFC champions taking boxing bouts.

“This was one of those — two big superstars. This thing grew from the bottom up, from the fans to the media and then up to us when we even started remotely considering something like this. It was just a real special event and it’s a rare event. I’m not looking to do this again,” he said.

With McGregor’s fight against Mayweather in the past, White’s eager to return to promoting UFC fights again.

“I wanted to get through this fight, get this fight behind us. I want to get back to business doing what I do, which is the UFC,” he said. “I’m ready to get back to the UFC and do what I do.”

