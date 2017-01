Dana White Wants Amanda Nunes to Pump the Breaks on Featherweight Title Talk

While UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has her sights set on challenging the inaugural featherweight champion, company president Dana White wants her to “pump the breaks” on her plan.

