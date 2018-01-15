HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Hughes - UFC Welcome Home Tribute

featuredMatt Hughes Makes Emotional Walk to the Octagon at UFC St. Louis (Video)

featuredJeremy Stephens Demolishes Dooho Choi with Vicious TKO (UFC St Louis Results)

UFC Fight Night Stephens vs Choi Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Doo Ho Choi UFN79 weigh-in

featuredUFC St. Louis Loses Co-Main Event (Weigh-in Results)

Dana White: Vitor Belfort Turned Down Two Fights, Wants Michael Bisping

January 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

The UFC Fight Night 124 card took a couple significant blows in the days leading up to the event, but company president Dana White said on Sunday night that one of those blows could have been softened a bit.

The UFC lost a bout for its first event in St. Louis when Zak Cummings had to withdraw from his fight with Thiago Alves because of injury on Friday, just two days out. Then, on Saturday, Uriah Hall was deemed unable to weigh-in because of medical reasons. Hall had been slated to fight Vitor Belfort in the former champion’s retirement fight.

Following the event, White revealed that Belfort could have remained on the card in St. Louis, but opted not to.

Vitor Belfort“This thing went down (with Hall dropping out), we worked quickly and we got Vitor a fight. He could have fought tonight; he chose not to. Then we got him a fight in Boston (at UFC 220); he chose not to fight then. I don’t know who the opponents were, but they told me we got him two fights. We got him a fight tonight and we got him a fight in Boston. He turned both down,” said White, who flew in for the fights in St. Louis on his return from vacation.

Whether or not Belfort will fight out the final fight on his contract remains to be seen, but White said that he expects to have a conversation with Belfort and see what they might be able to line up. 

“What I’m hearing is he wants to fight Michael Bisping in London,” White continued. “When I get back to Vegas and get back in the office, I’ll talk to Vitor, I’ll talk to Mike, we’ll see what happens.”

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey and WWE Talks Continue to Heat Up

Although Bisping has made a career of stepping up when the UFC needs him, he is also planning on retiring after his next fight, and hasn’t sounded too keen on his final opponent being Belfort.

He reportedly told MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani, “I detest Vitor. Do not want to be associated with him in the slightest,” when rumors sprung that Belfort was angling for a fight with the former UFC middleweight champion.

While Bisping may be opposed to the match-up, it has a certain appeal. Both are former UFC champions that have spent the majority of their careers fighting in the Octagon. It would be a rare sight if they both actually did retire following the bout.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA