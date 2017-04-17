HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredExpect a More Mature Jon Jones in UFC Return

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Stakes Claim as Best Champion Ever (UFC on FOX 24 Results)

UFC on FOX 24 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Live Results and Fight Stats

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Wants a Fight or Her UFC Release

Dana White Updates on McGregor vs. Mayweather and Ronda Rousey’s Retirement

April 17, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White on Monday provided an update on the status of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather and Ronda Rousey‘s potential retirement.

Tim Kennedy

Fresh in UFC Retirement, Tim Kennedy Re-Enlis...

Apr 17, 2017No Comments26 Views

Fresh off his UFC retirement, Tim Kennedy is excited to reveal that he has re-enlisted in the U.S. Army Special Forces under President Trump.

Following War Machine Convi...

Christy Mack gives her emotional recounting of undergoing the

Apr 17, 2017
Jon Jones - UFC 200

Expect a More Mature Jon Jo...

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' suspension ends in

Apr 17, 2017
Michael Graves - TUF 21

UFC Fighter Michael Graves ...

Following his removal from a UFC fight card following

Apr 17, 2017
               

