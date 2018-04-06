Dana White Unveils New UFC 223 Main Event: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta (FULL)

After a crazy day of trying to find a new opponent for UFC 223 main eventer Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC president Dana White unveiled Nurmagomedov’s new opponent, Al Iaquinta, at an impromptu press conference following Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in.

White talked about the the other fighters who were considered, Conor McGregor, and the two fighters also fielded questions before facing off ahead of their UFC 223 main event match-up.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta full results and live fight stats from Brooklyn, New York. With all of the changes in the lead-up to UFC 223, the start time has been shifted to 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.