Dana White, UFC Fighters Rush to Support Keaton Jones, Whose Bullying Video Went Viral

A young boy named Keaton Jones took the attention of the United States by storm when his video on bullying went viral over the weekend.

It was a very personal video, Jones wearing his heart on his sleeve as recounted his experience with bullying and how devastating it was.

Numerous celebrities came out of the woodwork to show support for Jones. Among the supporters was UFC president Dana White, who invited Jones to UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas, as well as a number of fighters.

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

I saw this video of Keaton and it broke my heart. Keaton just know you have the support of many people and you sharing your story is gonna help alot of others. Stay strong and don't let these bums get you down! If you're ever in NJ me and my kids would love to hang. @Lakyn_Jones https://t.co/rfO4F6311x — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) December 11, 2017

And if Keaton comes to NJ, consider this an open invite to come hang with us at the 76ers Training Complex in South Jersey or at Pru Center with our team and crew in Newark! He’s got friends here, too! — Dave Sholler (@DaveSholler) December 11, 2017

Hey boss this video was heartbreaking for me as well. If you do find him, and bring him out here to Vegas, please let me know. I’d love to come spend time with the young man. Thank you! https://t.co/kZglREPLYH — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) December 11, 2017

Please share this video, this cannot be seen enough. Parents, show your children, children, show your friends. #IStandWithKeaton https://t.co/xJmNTLoz27 — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 11, 2017

Keaton, I got your back. I am getting ready for my fight, but say the word and I’m there. Come be a part of of my training camp. You’re not alone. Anything you need I got you! https://t.co/yJY22jq4cd — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) December 11, 2017

Knoxville, can someone get me in touch with this kid? I want him to come train with me when I get HOME. @Lakyn_Jones @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby https://t.co/DRdKvTsIff — Scott Holtzman (@HotSauceHoltzy) December 10, 2017

Well, it’s pretty clear all of us fighters here in the @ufc are behind young man. At this point you can pick a state and there’s a @ufc fighter there willing to help. I’ve been in your shoes and Im holding down #Nebraska if you need a friend. Just say the word, Keaton. ???? https://t.co/E9fILTP52B — Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) December 10, 2017

Keaton you're great boy and have a heart of gold! Stay strong, @ufc family have your back ?????? https://t.co/ikAM5VzIou — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) December 10, 2017

