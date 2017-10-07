Dana White: UFC 216 to Host More Than 1,500 First Responders and Several Shooting Victims

In the wake of the horrific Las Vegas shooting last weekend, UFC 216 is set to host more than 1,500 first responders and possibly several of the shooting victims on Saturday night.

The tragedy in Las Vegas hit home for UFC officials and personnel, who have long called the city home.

The UFC has been based in Las Vegas since the turn of the century and it has deep roots there. In fact, the UFC recently opened its new 15-acre campus there, which hosts the company headquarters and its state-of-the-art UFC Performance Institute.

Following Sunday’s shooting in which more than 50 individuals were murdered and more than 500 injured, UFC president Dana White announced that the promotion would donate at least $1 million dollars to aid the victims and their families.

On Friday, White spoke with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, revealing that UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee would also play host to more than 1,500 first responders, as well as some of the victims of the shooting.

“I have 1,500-plus first responders coming to the fight on Saturday,” said White. “And, we’re probably going to have six or seven of the people that were shot here on Saturday night. This show is gonna be unlike any show you’ve ever seen UFC produce.”

Dana White says #UFC216 will host 1,500 first responders and some of those wounded in this week's tragedy in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/ywwKYcN9fw — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 7, 2017

