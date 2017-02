Dana White: ‘UFC 208 Not One of Our Better Events’ (Video)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White gave his impressions following UFC 208, including who he thought won between Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson, Jacare Souza’s future, and the main event.

Let’s just say that his overall impression of UFC 208 wasn’t complimentary.

