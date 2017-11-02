Dana White Tries to ID Fighters by Their Tattoos (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

How well does the UFC boss Dana White really know his fighters? White played “Guess Those Tattoos” with UFC fighters.

Can he tell Conor McGregor’s tattoos from Brock Lesner’s ink? Which tattoos does he respect and which does he laugh off?

From Darren Elkins, T.J. Dillashaw, and Cody Garbrandt, to Sean O’Malley, Carlos Condit, and Georges St-Pierre, find out exactly what Dana White has to say about his fighter’s tattoos.

BONUS: Whose ink is in the included photo? Leave your answer in the comments below.

