Dana White: Tony Ferguson Not Being Stripped, Only Conor McGregor

When the news broke the Tony Ferguson was out of the UFC 223 main event due to injury, UFC president Dana White said Ferguson’s interim lightweight title would “go away” in an interview with ESPN. On Wednesday, at the UFC 223 Pre-Fight Press Conference, White clarified that Ferguson was not being stripped of the interim title and would remain the top contender.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223: Holloway vs. Khabib live results and fight stats.