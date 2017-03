Dana White Thought Stephen Thompson Beat Tyron Woodley (UFC 209 Video)

UFC president Dana White, at the UFC 209 post-fight press conference, gave his thoughts on who he thought won the fight between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson.

