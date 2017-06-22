Dana White Thinks Mayweather vs. McGregor Will Do Over 5 Million PPV Buys

With the date set for the biggest fight in combat sports history to date, UFC president Dana White has been consistently hyping up the mega bout. His aim? To make the Aug. 26 fight one of the biggest selling Pay-Per-Views in history, though in White’s mind, the bout will certainly be the biggest seller of all time.

In an interview with Canadian outlet TSN, White had plenty to say ahead of the bout, calling it “the biggest fight in the history of fights.” He went on to stake a claim as to why Conor McGregor has a chance of making history by defeating legendary undefeated boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

“I don’t see Floyd Mayweather as this indestructible, undefeatable guy. Is he slick? Can he try to stay away from Conor? Can he move? Can he roll with the punches? Can he do all that? Absolutely,” said White. “But in a 12-round fight, Conor McGregor will at least hit him a couple of times.

“Floyd Mayweather’s going to fight at 154 pounds against a monster. Conor McGregor is huge. I don’t think people are really going to realize, all this talk about, all the guys saying ‘Floyd’s going to destroy him, Floyd’s going to destroy him.’ Wait until they meet face to face for the first time and square off, and people see the difference in the size between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.”

Not only does White believe his champion’s size advantage gives him a shot in the fight, he also believes the bout will sell at the box office. Asked about whether the fight will sell over or under 4.99 million buys, which is where Vegas oddsmakers have set the line, White replied, “I’ll take the over on that.”

The current record for highest grossing Pay-Per-View is the “Fight of the Century” between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, which sold a reported 4.6 million. In fact, of the top 10 highest grossing Pay-Per-Views, Mayweather takes a total of 4 positions on the ranking , including the top two spots.

