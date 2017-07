Dana White Thinks Mayweather vs. McGregor Tour is Going to be Madness

Dana White gave some details about the upcoming multi-city promotional tour for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor event. He is under no misgivings about how the tour will unfold.

