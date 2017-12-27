Dana White, the UFC, and Fans Receive an F-Bomb Strafing from Outgoing Fighter

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 27, 2017
Middleweight fighter Oluwale Bamgbose let loose a torrent of F-Bombs on the UFC, Dana White, and fans on Wednesday upon announcing that the promotion had cut him from its roster.

Bamgbose (6-4) entered the Octagon with a strong 5-0 resume, but fizzled quickly under the bright lights of the UFC. 

Admittedly, he was thrown immediately to the wolves, facing Uriah Hall in his first trip to the Octagon. After bouncing back with a win over Daniel Sarafian, however, Bamgbose went into a deep skid, losing his next three bouts, the final two by knockout.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Wonders If Brain Damage Has Played a Part in Jon Jones Downfall

Bamgbose sounded as if he intended to regroup and continue his career, but he had numerous “not safe for work” Twitter messages for his former employer and for fans that dared criticize him as the Octagon door shut…

               

