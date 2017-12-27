Dana White, the UFC, and Fans Receive an F-Bomb Strafing from Outgoing Fighter

Middleweight fighter Oluwale Bamgbose let loose a torrent of F-Bombs on the UFC, Dana White, and fans on Wednesday upon announcing that the promotion had cut him from its roster.

Bamgbose (6-4) entered the Octagon with a strong 5-0 resume, but fizzled quickly under the bright lights of the UFC.

Admittedly, he was thrown immediately to the wolves, facing Uriah Hall in his first trip to the Octagon. After bouncing back with a win over Daniel Sarafian, however, Bamgbose went into a deep skid, losing his next three bouts, the final two by knockout.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Wonders If Brain Damage Has Played a Part in Jon Jones Downfall

Bamgbose sounded as if he intended to regroup and continue his career, but he had numerous “not safe for work” Twitter messages for his former employer and for fans that dared criticize him as the Octagon door shut…

So its official I am no longer apart of the @ufc organization. Not gonna lie, I fell out of love for it for obvious reasons. One being a target of unfair treatment multiple times & 2nd the organization not taking care of its fighters financially. @danawhite FUCK U! #MmaComeBack? — Oluwale♚Bamgbose?? (@HolyWarAngelMMA) December 27, 2017

For u fans who have something negative to say, who wouldnt last a second in my shoes SHUT THE FUCK UP! My block game strong& ur opinion doesnt matter to me bc u cant judge a life uve never lived. I'd rather hear it from my colleagues than u scum bag low life idiots. Fuck the @ufc — Oluwale♚Bamgbose?? (@HolyWarAngelMMA) December 27, 2017

The ufc isnt the end all be all to mma or combat sports. Like I said, I will regain my strength & fire & I will return again. God willing I will be in a much better position prior to my return to the fight game. No hard feelings over here, those fuck yous were just long over due! — Oluwale♚Bamgbose?? (@HolyWarAngelMMA) December 27, 2017