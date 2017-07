Dana White: The Georges St-Pierre Ship Has Sailed

“The Georges St-Pierre ship has sailed.”

UFC president Dana White tried to put the final nail in the coffin which has become the proposed Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping fight. He insists that Bisping is going to fight new interim champion Robert Whittaker, not the returning former welterweight kingpin.

