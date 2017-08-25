Dana White Teases Mayweather vs. McGregor Is Not Sold Out But Will Break Records

By all accounts, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor will definitely be the biggest fight of the year but it may not be a sell out.

Tickets still remain available for the mega-fight taking place on Saturday night in Las Vegas with $2,500 as the lowest priced ticket on face value for the event.

That being said, UFC president Dana White says the fight card is still looming around the all time record, which is currently held by Mayweather’s 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao with a live gate reported at $72 million.

“Gate’s near $70 million,” White revealed on Thursday while also taking a shot at the ‘alleged’ record held by Mayweather-Pacquiao.

While the gate may be closing in on the all time record with 24-hours to go until the event, White expects the pay-per-view revenue for the show to be even greater.

That record is also held by Mayweather-Pacquiao at 4.6 million pay-per-view buys but White says if he were a gambling man, he’d wager that the fight between Mayweather and McGregor will top 4.9 million buys this weekend.

“I’m on the over,” White said. “It’s gonna be the biggest pay-per-view event ever in Australia. It’s going to be the biggest pay-per-view ever event in the UK. Waiting on Canada, it’s tough to get these pre-buy numbers out of Canada for some reason and the United States, we’re cranking right now.

“We’re neck and neck with the record here so we’ll see how the next two days come together so yeah it should do over 4.9 million [buys] and that doesn’t include digital, which they’ve never done.”

White says the biggest difference will likely be making the fight available on digital formats like the UFC’s mobile application as well as a new pay-per-view app from Showtime that was created specifically for this card.

As recently as 2015 with the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, the event was not made available through digital formats online and the only way to watch the show was either through standard pay-per-view on cable or satellite or to go to a bar airing the event.

This time around, White says the event will be available to a truly worldwide audience with anybody and everybody with internet having the ability to witness the fight.

“Literally, the world is going to be watching this fight on Saturday,” White teased. “Over 200 countries on pay-per-view. Boxing never does digital cause really the biggest promoters in boxing are Showtime and HBO and they don’t like OTT (over-the-top content). None of those networks like that s–t but we’re the best at it in combat sports. The pre-buys are off the charts.

“So basically if you’re anywhere on this planet and you have WIFI, you can watch this fight.”

