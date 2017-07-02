HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Teases Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather World Tour

July 2, 2017
Now that the marquee boxing match between UFC champ Conor McGregor and former world champion pugilist Floyd Mayweather has been inked, get ready for a massive onslaught of promotion.

The two fighters are expected to embark on a world tour to promote the fight, promising fireworks even if the fight fizzles.

Nick Diaz notified of potential UFC anti-doping policy violation by USADA

Even before the tour has started,  UFC president Dana White has started getting his jabs in with a social media post poking fun of Mayweather.

Can't wait for the world tour!!!! #mayweathermcgregor

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on

