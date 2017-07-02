Dana White Teases Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather World Tour

Now that the marquee boxing match between UFC champ Conor McGregor and former world champion pugilist Floyd Mayweather has been inked, get ready for a massive onslaught of promotion.
The two fighters are expected to embark on a world tour to promote the fight, promising fireworks even if the fight fizzles.
Even before the tour has started, UFC president Dana White has started getting his jabs in with a social media post poking fun of Mayweather.
