Dana White Teases Chances Are ‘Very Good’ Brock Lesnar Returns to the UFC

February 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

Brock Lesnar may be back in the UFC sooner rather than later.

The former heavyweight champion is currently weighing his options. His current contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) comes to an end in April and the UFC is obviously interested in bringing him back to the Octagon.

To further fuel speculation, UFC president Dana White tweeted out a photo standing next to Lesnar on the day of the most recent WWE pay-per-view when the promotion was in Las Vegas. 

Now White is adding to those rumors by teasing a possible return to the UFC from Lesnar in the very near future. 

“They’re very, very, very good,” White answered when asked by Kevin Harvick on the chances that Lesnar comes back to the UFC.

White has always maintained a good relationship with Lesnar, but it’s also no secret that the hulking heavyweight has used these tactics before to ensure he gets the best possible deal for his financial future.

The last time Lesnar had a major contract coming up with WWE, rumors began swirling that he was plotting a return to the UFC before he ultimately re-signed with the professional wrestling organization on a new multi-year deal. It’s likely the same thing is playing out now, although Lesnar could absolutely still decide to return to the UFC rather than re-sign with WWE.

Of course, if Lesnar decides to re-join the UFC, he would have to undergo at least six months of drug testing from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), while also serving out the rest of his suspension after testing positive for a banned substance surrounding his last fight against Mark Hunt in 2016.

Still, Lesnar’s return to the UFC would be huge business for the promotion, as he remains one of the biggest draws in the history of the sport alongside Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey.

               

