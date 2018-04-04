Dana White Strips Conor McGregor of UFC Lightweight Title

During the UFC 223 Pre-fight Press Conference on Wednesday, UFC president Dana White made it official. Conor McGregor has been stripped of his lightweight belt ahead of Saturday’s 155-pound title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway.

McGregor won the title at UFC 205 in November 2016 and hasn’t defended the belt. The winner of Saturday’s UFC 223 headliner between Nurmagomedov and Holloway will be crowned the undisputed lightweight champion.

