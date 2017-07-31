Dana White Still Thinks Ronda Rousey Will Retire, but What’s Sad About That?

UFC president Dana White hasn’t heard anything definitive from Ronda Rousey regarding her fighting career, but he’s fairly certain that the athlete who put women’s fighting on the map in the UFC is going to retire.

Rousey rose to the top of the sport by winning fight after fight, mostly via her patented armbar, but lost her two most recent fights. Holly Holm derailed the Rousey train at UFC 193 in November of 2015 with a head-kick knockout. Current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes kept the downward spiral intact with a TKO stoppage at UFC 207 in December of 2016.

As far as fighting goes, Rousey hasn’t been heard from since. Although she remains in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool, which helps maintain her eligibility, White doesn’t believe that Rousey will ever set foot in the Octagon again.

But what’s sad about that?

“A woman in sports, let alone fighting, came in and made way more money than all the men. Blew the thing up. Created an actual division for women,” White told ESPN. “Ronda Rousey is anything but a sad story.”

