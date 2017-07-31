HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones and Mike Tyson

featuredJon Jones Compares His Career to Mike Tyson

Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off

featuredDana White Rips Tyron Woodley, Rebooks Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

Jon Jones UFC 182

featuredJon Jones Knocks Out Daniel Cormier to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title in UFC 214 Main Event

UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Dana White Still Thinks Ronda Rousey Will Retire, but What’s Sad About That?

July 31, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White hasn’t heard anything definitive from Ronda Rousey regarding her fighting career, but he’s fairly certain that the athlete who put women’s fighting on the map in the UFC is going to retire.

Rousey rose to the top of the sport by winning fight after fight, mostly via her patented armbar, but lost her two most recent fights. Holly Holm derailed the Rousey train at UFC 193 in November of 2015 with a head-kick knockout. Current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes kept the downward spiral intact with a TKO stoppage at UFC 207 in December of 2016. 

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Issues Apology After Interviewing Daniel Cormier Following KO Loss

As far as fighting goes, Rousey hasn’t been heard from since. Although she remains in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool, which helps maintain her eligibility, White doesn’t believe that Rousey will ever set foot in the Octagon again.

But what’s sad about that?

“A woman in sports, let alone fighting, came in and made way more money than all the men. Blew the thing up. Created an actual division for women,” White told ESPN. “Ronda Rousey is anything but a sad story.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - 2 Kings Collide

Watch the First Official Mayweather vs. McGre...

Jul 31, 2017NoNo Comments40 Views

Check out the first commercial spot for the blockbuster Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match slated for Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Daniel Cormier UFC 210 scrum

Daniel Cormier Earns Huge P...

Daniel Cormier earned a huge payday for his fight

Jul 31, 2017
Tyron Woodley and Joe Rogan UFC 214

Tyron Woodley on Joe Rogan&...

After Tyron Woodley defended his title at UFC 214,

Jul 31, 2017

Daniel Cormier Issues State...

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier on Sunday

Jul 31, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA