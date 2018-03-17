HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Still Targeting Late Summer Return for Conor McGregor

March 17, 2018
Conor McGregor still hasn’t said when exactly he plans to return to the UFC but Dana White seems to believe he will be back before the year is over.

The UFC president recently spoke to the BBC where he was asked for an update on the lightweight champion, who hasn’t stepped foot in the Octagon since November 2016.

Since that time, McGregor celebrated the birth of his son and then focused all of his energy getting ready for a showdown with Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring last year.

Following that boxing match, McGregor has fired shots at several top fighters, inked new endorsement deals and even offered to compete at UFC 222 on short notice but there’s still no clear indication when he might actually return to action.

“Hopefully we’ll see him back in either August or September,” White said this week ahead of UFC Fight Night in London.

Now it’s well known that McGregor’s return will be huge business for the UFC no matter who he faces, but the most logical opponent for him will likely be determined in just a few weeks time.

At UFC 223, Tony Ferguson will battle Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title with the winner seemingly on a collision course with McGregor later this year.

As far as White’s concerned, that’s still the matchup that makes the most sense once McGregor commits to a return date.

“Well we’ve got to see how things play out in that weight division,” White said about McGregor’s next fight. “A lot of things are going to happen in the next several months in the 155-pound division. Coming up is going to be Tony Ferguson versus Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and the winner of that is who I would like to see Conor fight next.”

               

