Dana White Still Not Sure Conor McGregor Will Ever Return to the UFC

Conor McGregor won’t be fighting at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 and right now there’s still no word on when — or if — he will ever return again.

On Tuesday, UFC president Dana White made a shocking revelation that despite ongoing negotiations with McGregor for his next fight inside the Octagon, he’s still not certain that the reigning lightweight champion will ever compete again.

McGregor earned a hefty nine-figure payday for his fight against Floyd Mayweather in August and while he’s repeatedly stated plans to compete in the UFC again, White still isn’t certain it’s going to happen.

“Conor might never fight again. The guy’s got a f–king $100 million,” White said on Tuesday. “I’ve got guys with less than that who are lawyers and went to school their whole life and quit working. You go to school your whole life to be a lawyer and you’re a good lawyer and make a few bucks and you’re done. Guy’s sitting at home everyday watching f–king cartoons or whatever he’s doing. Joe Silva doesn’t work anymore. These guys make money and that’s it.

“Fighting’s the worst. Try to get up and get punched in the face everyday when you’ve got $100 million in the bank. Money changes everything with a lot of people so we’ll see.”

White was a major component in helping McGregor get the fight with Mayweather back in August that earned him that hefty payday and while that massive paycheck could potentially bring the Irishman’s UFC career to a close, he still has no regrets about making it happen.

“The kid made a lot of money. That’s what we’re all here for. Cut through all this bulls–t, we’re all here to make money,” White said. “That’s why we’re all here. We had the opportunity for him to go in and make more money than he’s ever made in his life. I wouldn’t change a thing.

“I knew going into that fight because of that fight, he may never fight again.”

As much as White can’t guarantee that McGregor will fight in the UFC again, he is still going through negotiations with him to try and strike a new deal for his return to action.

It’s expected that McGregor would face interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in his first fight back but right now the bigger battle is getting a contract done.

“With him, it’s not about defend or vacate [the lightweight title]. We’re working on a new deal right now with him. We’ve got to work out this new deal,” White revealed.

McGregor has stated numerous times in recent months that for him to return to the UFC, he would want to earn co-promoter status for his fights or potentially own a piece of the organization.

White countered that argument by saying “did [Michael] Jordan get points?” while comparing McGregor to another iconic athlete who was at the top of his sport for several years and made a boatload of money.

As much as it may sound like the UFC and McGregor are at odds over his next contract, White insists that he couldn’t be happier with the lightweight champion and he’s definitely earned every last penny that he’s been paid or will be paid in the future.

“I love the kid. I think he’s fun,” White said about McGregor. “When you talk about all the money Conor’s made, there’s guys who always b–ch about money ‘I should have more money’, Conor can’t be paid enough money.

“Conor’s worth every penny and more.”

