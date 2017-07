Dana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Dana White stepped in between as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor faced off at the end of the press conference at the World Tour stop in Los Angeles. It was the first of four such stops in three countries.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour moves on from Los Angeles on Tuesday to Toronto on Wednesday, New York on Thursday, before coming to a close on Friday in London.

