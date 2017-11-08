               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Chokes Out Michael Bisping to Become Middleweight Champion at UFC 217

TJ Dillashaw

featuredTJ Dillashaw Earns Title Back with KO Win Over Cody Garbrandt (UFC 217 Results)

UFC 217 Bisping vs St-Pierre Post Press Conference

featuredUFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Post-Fight Press Conference LIVE Stream

Rose Namajunas at Grudge

featuredRose Namajunas Shocks the World, Takes Out Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217

Dana White: Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson Will Face Darren Till in London

November 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

A huge welterweight scrap is in the works for 2018.

Fresh off a win over Jorge Masvidal this past weekend at UFC 217, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is getting matched up with rising British star Darren Till in a main event scrap headed for London on Feb. 24.

The announcement was made by UFC president Dana White during a Q&A session in Los Angeles on Wednesday as reported by the L.A. Times.

According to the report, White announced that a planned event in Orlando on Feb. 24 would now be moved to London to maximize on Till’s popularity in his home country. It’s an interesting switch considering the UFC was already scheduled to go to London on March 17 but now perhaps the promotion will land in England a month early instead.Darren Till blasting Donald Cerrene - Gdansk - UFC

As for the matchup, Thompson is making a quick turn around to fight in February but sources told MMAWeekly.com that he suffered a thumb injury in his fight with Masvidal that will require some healing time before he can get back into training.

With the fight still more than three months away, it appears the UFC is betting on Thompson being ready in time to face Till in a fight that would serve as the main event on the card.

While Thompson is still celebrating his win over Masvidal, Till is just a few weeks removed from the biggest win of his career as he knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Poland in his first UFC main event.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA