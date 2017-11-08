Dana White: Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson Will Face Darren Till in London

A huge welterweight scrap is in the works for 2018.

Fresh off a win over Jorge Masvidal this past weekend at UFC 217, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is getting matched up with rising British star Darren Till in a main event scrap headed for London on Feb. 24.

The announcement was made by UFC president Dana White during a Q&A session in Los Angeles on Wednesday as reported by the L.A. Times.

According to the report, White announced that a planned event in Orlando on Feb. 24 would now be moved to London to maximize on Till’s popularity in his home country. It’s an interesting switch considering the UFC was already scheduled to go to London on March 17 but now perhaps the promotion will land in England a month early instead.

As for the matchup, Thompson is making a quick turn around to fight in February but sources told MMAWeekly.com that he suffered a thumb injury in his fight with Masvidal that will require some healing time before he can get back into training.

With the fight still more than three months away, it appears the UFC is betting on Thompson being ready in time to face Till in a fight that would serve as the main event on the card.

While Thompson is still celebrating his win over Masvidal, Till is just a few weeks removed from the biggest win of his career as he knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Poland in his first UFC main event.

