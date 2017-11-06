Dana White Slams Press Over Claims of UFC’s Slow 2017: “Best Year Ever!”

When a reporter at the UFC 217 Post-Fight Press Conference questioned UFC president Dana White about the off year his company was having, he was incredulous.

“Whose indications (that pay-per-views are slumping) are that? People who don’t know what the (expletive) they’re talking about,” White said.

“If you don’t know what’s going on in our business, how can you speculate that we’re having a bad year? This is the best year, by a long shot, in the company’s history. Boom!”

Though the company has reportedly had several pay-per-views that have struggled to reach more than 200,000 to 300,000 sold, White wasn’t discounting the importance of the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match. It may not have been MMA, and it may not have had UFC as the primary promoter, but it’s an event that the UFC dumped numerous resources into making happen, which they received revenue from.

“You can’t take that out; it happened,” White said. “And if that didn’t happen, Conor would have fought twice this year. You can’t take it out. Who cares if it’s a boxing match? It’s revenue that the company made that we spent four months of our resources promoting.”

The company, at least on the MMA side, frequently found itself without its top stars throughout 2017, but White said that didn’t matter.

“Ronda (Rousey) didn’t fight, Conor didn’t fight in MMA, Jon Jones fought once, and Anderson Silva, Chuck Liddell… the list goes on and on and on. The business is kicking ass. Best year ever, by a long shot.”

