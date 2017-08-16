Dana White Signs Two More Tuesday Night Contender Series Fighters to UFC Contracts

UFC president Dana White inked two more of his Tuesday Night Contender Series fighters to UFC contracts. After their submission wins in week 6 of the weekly web series, Grant Dawson and Charles Byrd earned their way to the big show.

“It’s a no brainer,” White said about signing the 23-year-old Dawson. “Dawson is an absolute beast. I was very impressed with him. He’s young, but his record is incredible. He absolutely dominated.”

Byrd (9-4) fought in week 1 of DWTNCS winning by arm-triangle choke in the first round but was not offered a UFC contract. He came back on Tuesday and scored another finish.

“I have a lot of respect for Charles for coming back and doing it again. I have a lot of respect for that. He’s in. I’m going to do it. I’m going to give him a shot,” said White. “The fact that he came right back again, dominated, and finished both fights. I respected that he wanted to do it again, so I’m going to give him a shot.”

Following his submission win over Bubba Wallace, Byrd stated that he felt like he needed a another finish to get White’s attention. He went out and did just that.

Dawson hoped his performance was what White as looking for in a prospect. He credited his training partner James Krause for his ground game and submission finish. He’ll now join Krause on the UFC roster.

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 6 Results:

– Charles Byrd def. Bubba Wallace by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:03, R2

– Grant Dawson def. Adrian Diaz by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:15, R2

– Cameron Olson def. Karl Reed by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

– Jaime Alvarez def. Martin Day by unanimous decision (28-27, 29-28, 29-27)

– Jamie Colleen def. Tiffany Masters by submission (armbar) at 4:43, R3

