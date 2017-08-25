Dana White Sick to His Stomach with Excitement: Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded, Floyd “Money” Mayweather does more media as the “Fight of the Century” draws nearer. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues to prepare for victory in in the company’s Performance Institute and gets a visit from UFC President Dana White. At the Mayweather estate in Las Vegas, the twelve-time world boxing champion offers a peek at his car, memorabilia and watch collections.

