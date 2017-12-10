Dana White Shuts Down Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao Rumors

If Manny Pacquiao is really in talks for a fight with Conor McGregor, UFC president Dana White would love to know who he’s negotiating with to make it happen.

On Friday, Pacquiao made an off handed remark to reporters that he had engaged in conversations about a potential boxing match with McGregor as he plots the course for his next fight in April.

McGregor has been in talks with the UFC for several months now trying to iron out a new deal for his return to the Octagon but it appears his boxing career is on hold after fighting Floyd Mayweather in August.

White quickly shot down Pacquiao’s statement while also threatening a potential lawsuit if he really did reach out to McGregor about a fight without the UFC’s knowledge.

“No,” White answered when asked about the rumored fight. “That would be weird cause he’s under contract with us.

“If that’s true, I will be suing Manny Pacquaio and whoever’s representing him. I’m assuming that’s not true.”

As far as what actually comes next for McGregor, White only said ‘yes’ when asked if his return to action would be in the UFC Octagon, but right now there’s still no exact timeline for when that would happen.

Assuming he can come to terms on a new deal, McGregor is expected to unify the lightweight title with Tony Ferguson but the interim champion just underwent minor elbow surgery that’s expected to keep him out until at least March or April next year.

At least that gives McGregor time to hopefully reach an agreement with the UFC so his next fight can be booked as he’s expected to return to the UFC.

