Dana White Shoots Down Nate Diaz’s Conor McGregor Conspiracy as Crazy Talk

Nate Diaz, in a special interview on The MMA Hour on Wednesday, went off just about everyone. But he took particular aim at Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, and UFC president Dana White.

Declaring that he never said he wanted a third fight with McGregor after submitting him in their first fight and then losing a majority decision in their rematch, Diaz claimed that the only reason he wasn’t awarded the decision in the second fight was because that’s how the UFC wanted.

“Conor is a (expletive) b–ch,” Diaz said. “He (expletive) got his ass whooped; he got choked. And now he’s justifying it because the decision went to him because the company wanted it to go to him. If I get my (expletive) ass whooped by somebody, I don’t just win a slight decision and then accept it as a win. So the real champ is right here.”

Confronted with what Diaz said, White told TMZ Sports on Wednesday that what Diaz said was “crazy talk.”

“The UFC has nothing to do with the decision or the outcome of fights,” said White, before going on to question whether or not Nate Diaz or his brother, Nick, will ever fight again.

