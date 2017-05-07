HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva and Dana White

featuredDana White: Anderson Silva Should Probably Just Retire

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Refuses to Fight Before Fall 2017

Nate Diaz UFC 202 Pre Presser

featuredNate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

Dana White Shoots Down Nate Diaz’s Conor McGregor Conspiracy as Crazy Talk

May 7, 2017
No Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Nate Diaz, in a special interview on The MMA Hour on Wednesday, went off just about everyone. But he took particular aim at Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, and UFC president Dana White.

Declaring that he never said he wanted a third fight with McGregor after submitting him in their first fight and then losing a majority decision in their rematch, Diaz claimed that the only reason he wasn’t awarded the decision in the second fight was because that’s how the UFC wanted.

“Conor is a (expletive) b–ch,” Diaz said. “He (expletive) got his ass whooped; he got choked. And now he’s justifying it because the decision went to him because the company wanted it to go to him. If I get my (expletive) ass whooped by somebody, I don’t just win a slight decision and then accept it as a win. So the real champ is right here.”

TRENDING > Dana White Not Sure If Nick and Nate Diaz Will Ever Fight Again

Confronted with what Diaz said, White told TMZ Sports on Wednesday that what Diaz said was “crazy talk.”

“The UFC has nothing to do with the decision or the outcome of fights,” said White, before going on to question whether or not Nate Diaz or his brother, Nick, will ever fight again.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Daniel Gallemore champ - VFC57

Victory FC 57 Results & Fight Highlights...

May 07, 2017No Comments25 Views

Daniel “Big Kansas” Gallemore retained the Victory Fighting Championship heavyweight title at VFC 57 on Friday night.

Angela Hill Faces Ashley Yo...

Former Invicta FC Strawweight champion Angela Hill will take

May 07, 2017
Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Jessica Penne weigh-ins

Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk Br...

Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk's first title defense when she defeated

May 06, 2017

Conor McGregor is Officiall...

Conor McGregor and long-time girlfriend Dee Delvin welcomed a

May 06, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA