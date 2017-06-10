HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson and Dana White

featuredDana White Shoots Down Demetrious Johnson, Calls Conor McGregor Pound-for-Pound Best

UFC Auckland Live Results

featuredUFC Auckland: Lewis vs. Hunt Live Results and Fight Stats

Mark Hunt

featuredDerrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt Slugfest Set (UFC Fight Night 110 Weigh-in Results)

Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

featuredDemetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

Dana White Shoots Down Demetrious Johnson, Calls Conor McGregor Pound-for-Pound Best

June 10, 2017
7 Comments

It has been a touch and go situation between UFC president Dana White and his flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, as things have gotten contentious when it comes to the champion’s next fight.

Johnson thought he was going to be fighting Ray Borg, but when a bantamweight title fight between Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw fell apart things changed. Plans shifted to Dillashaw dropping down to flyweight for an immediate title shot.

Demetrious Johnson and Dana WhiteThough Dillashaw and White loved the idea, Johnson pushed back hard, saying he didn’t think Dillashaw should be allowed to jump the line. When White basically said it didn’t matter what Johnson wanted, that he books the fights, the flyweight champion unleashed a lengthy statement about the UFC’s mistreatment and bullying tactics.

Johnson claimed that the UFC wouldn’t give him pay-per-view points like other champions and wasn’t marketing him properly, amongst other things. It’s taken a few days to respond, but White disagreed.

“He didn’t want Pay-Per-View. He wanted upfront money, no Pay-Per-View,” White claimed in an interview with TMZ Sports. “He wasn’t very confident in his abilities to sell Pay-Per-Views. He has the lowest-selling Pay-Per-View in the history of the UFC in the modern era.”

White thinks that would all change if Johnson would simply agree to fight Dillashaw. He believes Johnson vs. Dillashaw is a fight that could be a good selling Pay-Per-View that would earn Johnson a hefty payday. He also claimed that the UFC tried hard to market Johnson, featuring him on FOX events and even building a season of The Ultimate Fighter around him.

RELATED > TJ Dillashaw: Demetrious Johnson is Trying to Find Any Excuse to Get Out of the Fight

White also shot down Johnson’s assertion that the UFC threatened to shutter the flyweight division if he didn’t fight Dillashaw, saying that the promotion has considered discontinuing the 125-pound men’s division for years, though it has obviously never pulled the trigger on that idea.

White’s counters to Johnson’s complaints appeared to be sound, but he couldn’t help but throw a dig in at the man that many consider the current top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. In fact, UFC.com lists Johnson in the top spot of the promotion’s official rankings, which are voted on by members of the media. (Disclosure: MMAWeekly.com has two voting members on the UFC rankings.)

It was no surprise whom White declared his choice for the top spot.

“The media claims he’s the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. I think Conor McGregor is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.”

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Derrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt weigh-in

Mark Hunt vs. Derrick Lewis: Fight Night Auck...

Jun 10, 2017No Comments16 Views

UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan previews the heavyweight main event between No. 6 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 7 ranked Mark Hunt ahead of Fight Night Auckland.

UFC Auckland Live Results

UFC Auckland: Lewis vs. Hun...

Follow along for UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs.

Jun 10, 2017

Mark Hunt: ‘I Can Fin...

Heavyweight Mark Hunt will attempt to finish Derrick Lewis

Jun 10, 2017

Derek Brunson vs. Daniel Ke...

No. 8 UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson and No.

Jun 10, 2017
  • KungFuCow

    Conor McNugget is the best p4p fighter in the world? BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Dana is drinking his own Koolaid.

  • himmler adams

    Demetrious Johnson is a dwarf and a clown act in the UFC’s midget division. No one cares about mini me Deme and his 3rd grade size tumbling aCT.

  • TheCerealKiller

    You don’t even get into P4P talk without defending a belt! That is a laughable comment.

  • Joe Dog

    McGregor is the P4P best money draw in the UFC.

  • Dana takes us fans as stupid. This spin s–t he tryn just shows it. Conor win streak isn’t that long. Why call him out instead of say DC then as best P4P? We don’t care bout how much money is earned for the UFC. And Anderson screwed himself and his legacy by playing company man all those times and fighting when his health pretty much guaranteed lost(s) but he believed they would take care of him long term. In truth no one was a better P4P than him. Everyone after him and GSP can’t be considered truthfully as P4P. And I think that distinction should be made at the end of each year when fights W-L has been considered. Not each month or next hot ticket fighter. Left to UFC and White Sage Northcutt would be in the running right now. Smh

  • Shane Purcell

    If Demetrius Johnson isn’t the best P4P, then why does UFC.com say he is? Dana, maybe you better call the webmaster of your own website and get it corrected then.

  • Jeff Calderone

    When Connor defends a belt 10 times he might be considered for the P4P top. He has 2 killers he does not want to fight in Khabib and Ferguson. Once the Mayweather fight is done he will retire because he wants nothing to do with getting beat by Khabib and he would wipe Connor off the map, so he will retire. Reality is Nate beat him at boxing, the BJJ specialist, lol. Mayweather would make him look like the fool joker he is and will always be know as the joker after that fight is done and he retires. UFC has lost their minds in letting him fight a boxing pro, he is close to pro boxing level but no where near the top.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA