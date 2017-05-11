HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Sets Deadline to Keep Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Alive

May 11, 2017
No Comments

While UFC president Dana White recently said that he lost his target date for a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match, he’s now put a deadline on moving the negotiations forward. 

While it would seem that the fight was closer than ever when White said that they lost their intended September date to a boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, there has been little movement on getting McGregor and Mayweather to put pen to paper.

Though he wasn’t giving up on the fight, White told Jim Rome on Thursday that he has a deadline to at least get McGregor’s side of the equation nailed down. Now that the UFC’s first dual-division champion has welcomed his first child into the world, White wants to get him moving on a target for returning to work.

Conor McGregor - UFC 202“I plan on having (McGregor) locked up by this Sunday and then moving on to Team Mayweather and start to negotiate with them,” White said. “If we really do get it done in that timeframe, then this thing could possibly happen. But again, I still need to go and negotiate with them. There’s no guarantee that we’re going to come to a deal.”

If he can’t at least lock down McGregor by Sunday, White insisted that the fight would be “absolutely” dead in the water. He doesn’t, however, expect things to go sideways.

“I think (the chances of getting McGregor’s side done) are pretty good,” White continued. “Hopefully Monday, I’m going to sit down and negotiate with Team Mayweather. I just can’t keep messing with this thing. I have to run my business and I have to focus on all the other things that are going on around here.”

After nearly two years of chatter, it appears we may be close to getting a definitive answer on whether or not McGregor and Mayweather are going to actually step into the ring.

