Dana White Sets a Target for Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

March 3, 2017
While there is still nothing set in stone, UFC president Dana White has a target date for Georges St-Pierre‘s comeback fight.

White recently announced that St-Pierre would return to challenge UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, though he fell short of naming a date or venue.

At a special Bisping vs. St-Pierre press conference on Friday in Las Vegas, White revealed his target for the bout, which would be UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping“We’re hoping and aiming for this (fight to happen) probably in July. In a perfect world, I would love to see this fight happen on International Fight Week,” said White.

There will be three UFC events on consecutive nights during International Fight Week, but with a fight of this magnitude, there would be no question that it would headline the pay-per-view on Saturday.

Before they can put a lock on the date, however, St-Pierre has to go through four months of drug testing by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, among other details that White did not specify.

“There’s some things that technically need to be done before Georges St-Pierre can fight,” said White. “He has to get into the USADA program. There’s a lot of different things that have to happen. 

“Once we know where Georges is, we’ll set the date.”

