Dana White Separates Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre in Toronto (UFC 217 Face-Off)

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is on a mission to crawl under the skin of Georges St-Pierre.

It will have been four years since St-Pierre last fought when he enters the Octagon with Bisping in the UFC 217 headliner on Nov. 4 in New York. Despite the obvious potential x-factor of ring rust that is likely to follow St-Pierre to the cage, Bisping is looking for every advantage possible. His main focus appears to be to try and rattle the former welterweight champion.

From the day their fight was first announced earlier in the year, Bisping has been needling St-Pierre, calling him every derogatory name he could think of and lobbing numerous unsubstantiated steroid accusations at him.

In the two times that they have faced off, Bisping and St-Pierre squared off in Las Vegas recently, things have gotten physical with UFC president Dana White having to step in and keep them apart.

TRENDING > Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos Winner Gets Next Title Shot

Their latest altercation was on Friday following the UFC 217 press conference in Toronto. Bisping again got in St-Pierre’s face, sticking his finger on his chin, getting St-Pierre to react.

Is Bisping’s approach working? Is he getting under St-Pierre’s skin? Or is the former welterweight kingpin too savvy for the Englishman?

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram