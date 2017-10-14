               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Mulling Over What is Next

Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredTony Ferguson Tops UFC 216 Payroll Over Demetrious Johnson’s Record-Setting Win

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

Dana White Separates Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre in Toronto (UFC 217 Face-Off)

October 14, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is on a mission to crawl under the skin of Georges St-Pierre. 

It will have been four years since St-Pierre last fought when he enters the Octagon with Bisping in the UFC 217 headliner on Nov. 4 in New York. Despite the obvious potential x-factor of ring rust that is likely to follow St-Pierre to the cage, Bisping is looking for every advantage possible. His main focus appears to be to try and rattle the former welterweight champion.

From the day their fight was first announced earlier in the year, Bisping has been needling St-Pierre, calling him every derogatory name he could think of and lobbing numerous unsubstantiated steroid accusations at him.

In the two times that they have faced off, Bisping and St-Pierre squared off in Las Vegas recently, things have gotten physical with UFC president Dana White having to step in and keep them apart. 

TRENDING > Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos Winner Gets Next Title Shot

Their latest altercation was on Friday following the UFC 217 press conference in Toronto. Bisping again got in St-Pierre’s face, sticking his finger on his chin, getting St-Pierre to react.

Is Bisping’s approach working? Is he getting under St-Pierre’s skin? Or is the former welterweight kingpin too savvy for the Englishman?

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA