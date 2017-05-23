HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Scrum: TUF 26 and Women’s Flyweights, Cris Cyborg, and More

May 23, 2017
(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

UFC president Dana White was in attendance at The Ultimate Fighter Season 26 tryouts on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The season will feature 125-pound women and serve as the launching pad for the women’s flyweight division. A UFC flyweight champion will be crowned at the finale.

White on Tuesday held a scrum with reporters, not only talking about The Ultimate Fighter and the women’s flyweight division, but also making his company’s first comment on the recent battery incident involving Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Angela Magana.

