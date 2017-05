Dana White Scrum: St-Pierre vs. Bisping is Canceled; Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw is Not

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC President Dana White spoke to the press ahead of UFC 211 on May 13, 2017, to discuss a number of topics including Yair Rodriguez, the upcoming slate of UFC summer fights, Miocic vs Dos Santos 2, and much more.

He declared the fight between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre has been canceled, but that Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw has not.

TRENDING > Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier Get in Backstage Altercation (video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram